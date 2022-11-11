Harry Styles

Styles’ self-titled debut album topped the charts in 14 countries following its 2017 release. Rolling Stone also named the lead single, “Sign of the Times,” the song of the year. Styles hasn’t stopped there though — he made his movie debut in 2017’s Dunkirk alongside Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney and Jack Lowden and released a second critically acclaimed album, Fine Line, in 2019.

The singer’s personal life made headlines when he reunited with ex-flame Kendall Jenner several times since their original 2013 fling. In September 2016, the pair even spent three consecutive days together, with a source telling Us that the model was “superhappy, bubbly and excited that he got back in touch with her.” The exes most recently hung out on The Late Late Show With James Corden in December 2019.

After meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, Styles began dating Olivia Wilde in January 2021. His third solo album, Harry’s House, dropped in May 2022.