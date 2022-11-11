Louis Tomlinson

Tomlinson paved the way for Payne as the first member of the band to start a family in January 2016 when his ex Briana Jungwirth gave birth to their son, Freddie.

He released singles “Back to You” and “Just Like You” in 2017 following One Direction’s split. The musician also returned to The X Factor, serving as a judge on the 15th season of the U.K. singing competition. His first album, Walls, came out in 2020. In November 2022, he released his second album, Faith in the Future, and announced a solo headlining tour for the following year.

The “Two of Us” singer faced a personal hardship in March 2019 when his 18-year-old sister, Félicité, died. “Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks,” Tomlinson tweeted in April 2019. “Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x.” His mother also passed in December 2016, a year after the group last sang together.