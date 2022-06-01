Zayn Malik

Malik found success with hit single “Pillowtalk” and debut studio album Mind of Mine in 2016. After taking home an American Music Award and MTV VMA, the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer released in his second studio album, Icarus Falls, in December 2018.

Malik split from fiancée Perrie Edwards shortly after his exit from 1D and began seeing model Gigi Hadid. The twosome started seeing each other in late 2015 and continued dating on and off for years. In September 2020, they welcomed their first child, Khai Hadid Malik.

One year after the birth of their daughter, Us confirmed that Malik and Hadid had split.