Aviva Drescher

Aviva starred on RHONY for seasons 5 and 6 before turning her focus to on her kids: son Harrison, whom she shares with her ex Harry Dubin, her two children with husband Reid Drescher: Hudson son and daughter Sienna. Aviva is also a stepmom to Reid ’s daughter Veronica from a previous marriage.

The Leggy Blonde author told Page Six in March 2018 that she would be open to returning to RHONY: “If they needed somebody and I worked in the mix, I would go back. I really think the ‘Housewives’ are some of the strongest women around because they are portraying their real life and they’re getting hammered for it and to have that thick skin. I think its really admirable.”