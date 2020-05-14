Bethenny Frankel

Fans jumped for joy when Bethenny, who starred on the first three seasons of RHONY, returned for season 7. The Skinnygirl boss, however, left again in 2019 after season 11.

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have,” Bethenny said in a statement in August 2019. “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

In addition to launching new Skinnygirl products, Bethenny often makes headlines for her charity, B Strong, which raises funds for disaster relief. HBO Max announced her new unscripted show, The Big Shot With Bethenny, in February 2020. The series will follow contestants competing to work for the reality TV star.

While her custody battle for daughter Bryn with ex Jason Hoppy rages on, Bethenny found love with boyfriend Paul Bernon.