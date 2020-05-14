Carole Radziwill

After six seasons — and a nasty falling out with Bethenny — Carole put down her apple after season 10 wrapped in 2018. She later told Us that Ramona is the only Housewife she’s still in touch with.

“Ramona, I’ll be honest, she’s a very good girlfriend. There’s a reason why she has 25 really close girlfriends that she’s accumulated,” Caroline told Us in September 2018. “She knows how to create and maintain friendships. So that’s a friendship that I’m sure I’ll see outside the show. That’s about it. I haven’t really talked to any of the … I’m not close to any of the other girls.”

Carole now works as a contributing editor for Violet Grey. In addition to her various brand collaborations, which she shares on Instagram, Carole uses social media to raise awareness for several charities and social issues.