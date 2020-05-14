Cindy Barshop

Following only one season on the series, Cindy left RHONY after season 4. Since then, she opened a women’s health spa in New York City called VSPOT Medi Spa. According to the company’s website, VSPOT’s special services include “vaginal lasers, tightening, radio frequency, orgasm shot (o-shot), vaginal lightening, v-steam and femilift.” Cindy also continues to raise her twins, Zoe and Jesse, whom she often shares pictures of on Instagram. The single mom does not appear to be in a relationship.