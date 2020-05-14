Jill Zarin

Another OG of the Big Apple franchise, Jill returned to the series for the first time since exiting after season 4 to make a cameo in season 9, which aired in 2017. The following year, the Secrets of a Jewish Mother author’s husband, Bobby Zarin, lost his battle with cancer. “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” the family said in a statement on Jill’s website on January 13, 2018. Jill reunited with many of her former RHONY costars at Bobby’s funeral, including frenemy Bethenny Frankel, and their reunion will be featured on season 10 of RHONY.

Since Bobby’s passing, Jill has stayed busy working on her new rug line and spending time with her adult daughter Ally Shapiro. “Bobby wouldn’t want me to stay home and be depressed,” Jill told Us in February 2018. “Bobby wants me to be happy. I want to be happy.”

Jill confirmed in December 2018 that she was dating Gary Brody.