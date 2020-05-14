Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Avoiding Scary Island! Kelly joined the ladies in season 2 and exited the show as a series regular after season 4. However, the model has remained friendly with multiple cast members, including Luann de Lesseps, and has made a few appearances on the Bravo hit since her departure. Kelly frequently posts photos with her daughter Sea, who attends college at the University of Mississippi, and her daughter Teddy, who studies at Trinity College. Kelly released her sixth book, a novel titled The Second Course, in August 2017 and runs a blog titled KKBLoves.com. She also works as a real estate agent.