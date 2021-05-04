Kristen Taekman

Kristen joined RHONY in season 6 and remained on the series until season 7 wrapped. The Pop of Color nail polish designer has since turned her attention to her fashion blog, Last Night’s Look. After Kristen’s husband Josh Taekman admitted back in August 2015 that He previously had a profile on Ashley Madison, a dating website for married men, she told ET in 2016 that the scandal “100 percent” made their marriage stronger.

“I signed up for the site foolishly and ignorantly with a group of friends and I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “We both look forward to moving past this and getting on with our lives.” Kristen announced in 2020 that she and Josh — along with son Cassius and daughter Kingsley — relocated from NYC to Los Angeles.