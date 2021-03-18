Tinsley Mortimer

Tinsley left RHONY in November 2019 after four seasons to move to Chicago with her then-fiancé, Scott Kluth, whom she had been dating on and off since February 2017. While a source exclusively told Us at the time that the pair “no longer [wanted] to live without each other,” Kluth announced in March 2021 that their engagement was off.

“We have been living independently for the last few months,” the businessman said in a statement to Us. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley, and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

A source later told Us that Tinsley was “completely blindsided” by the “devastating” breakup.