Alexis Bellino

Alexis joined the cast of RHOC in season 5, which aired in 2009. She left the series after three years ahead of season 9. The mother of three became a topic of conversation at the season 10 reunion after Alexis wrote an email to Andy Cohen accusing Tamra Judge of making a “mockery” of religion because Tamra got baptized on the series. After exchanging nasty texts, Tamra told Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2016 that the two women have made amends.

Since her exit from RHOC, Alexis split from her husband, Jim, after 13 years of marriage in June 2018. According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jim filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Shortly after the divorce news broke, Alexis found herself in the news again when Jim filed a lawsuit against Tamra and Shannon Beador for allegations made about their relationship. Jim and Alexis denied any “ill will” or “bad blood” between the two of them in a joint statement to Us at the time. While Shannon settled in June 2019, Tamra and Jim’s legal battle is ongoing.

Five months after her divorce was finalized, Alexis debuted her new boyfriend, Andy Bohn, on social media. In June 2019, she gushed that she found her “best friend.”

“Thank you for loving all of me, for letting me be my quirky self, for showing me things in life I never saw before, for filling my heart with so much love and for making me laugh so dang hard all the time,” Alexis gushed at the time. That same month, she revealed Bohn met her kids.

Bohn popped the question in December 2020. In June 2021, Alexis told Us that Jim will “probably” be invited to the wedding despite not congratulating her when the proposal happened. He and Bohn “actually” get along, Alexis said happily.