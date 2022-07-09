Braunwyn Windham-Burke

After a dramatic two seasons full of self-realization, Braunwyn revealed she was leaving the series ahead of season 16. The mom of seven, who came out as a lesbian in December 2020, revealed during season 15 that she was an alcoholic.

“I’m incredibly sad to not be able to come back to The Real Housewives of Orange County next year,” she said in a statement to People in June 2021. “I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show – the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV.”