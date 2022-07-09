Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

One-season wonder! Elizabeth joined RHOC in 2019 for season 15, which was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, her exit from the Bravo series was announced.

“COVID 2020 was a very unfortunate and tough year for all of us during filming but we made it happen and I’m very proud of what we accomplished as a team,” she wrote in a lengthy social media post announcing her exit. “Despite filming during COVID and not really getting to know all the ladies fully, this past year has been the most extraordinary, amazing and beautiful experience of my life. I am so proud of the work we have done and the friendships we were able to build.”

In the statement, the entrepreneur gave thanks to the show’s cast, crew and fans while also taking the opportunity to promote her latest business venture.

“Thank you for a memorable season and helping me to launch my new Vargas Vodka in which a percentage of every bottle sold goes to help save the animals!” she wrote.