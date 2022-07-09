Jo De La Rosa

Jo starred on RHOC for the first two seasons and made cameos during season 3 and 4, before briefly starring on her own spinoff, Date My Ex: Jo & Slade. Since her departure from reality TV, Jo launched a career in advertising and moved to Los Angeles. She opened up about her career change during a March 2018 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “It’s like being an astronaut; you go to the moon, then you come back and you’re, like, working in advertising,” she explained. “I know, I know, I just compared being a Housewife to going to the moon.” As for her personal life, Jo announced her engagement to the CEO and founder of Empire Digital Mark Lovette in 2015. It’s unclear if the pair ever made it down the aisle, however, as Jo has since deleted her Instagram photos with him and has not updated her account since December 2016.

In October 2020, Jo opened up about watching her ex-fiancé Slade Smiley start dating former friend and costar Gretchen Rossi. “I don’t think anybody likes to see their ex move on. Not that they don’t like to see it, but it’s always weird when they do,” she exclusively told Us during an episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast.