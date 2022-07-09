Kelly Dodd

Dodd joined RHOC as a full-time Housewife in season 11. After five seasons, Bravo let her go in June 2021 prior to season 16.

“I had a great five years on RHOC,” the Arizona native, who married Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal in October 2020, wrote via Twitter when the news was announced. “I will miss working with the ladies and the crews from Evolution and I want to thank Bravo for all the opportunities they gave me. If it weren’t for the show, I’d never have found my husband Rick, the greatest love of my life and for that I’m eternally grateful. I’m also so thankful for the many thousands of fans who’ve shown me love and support since the news broke. Now it’s onward and upward! I’m super excited to be a free agent, not tied to a Bravo contract, and can’t wait to work with Rick on new projects. I wish the show nothing but success.”

Soon after, Rick announced he was moving on in his career as well.

“I’m so grateful to Fox for the incredible journey of the past 24 years & so thankful for the support from viewers! Stay tuned…” he wrote via Instagram. Kelly commented, “Now it’s time for us to do OUR thing. So proud of you honey.”