Meghan King Edmonds

Putting the house in Housewife! Meghan joined the series for season 10 in 2015 and exited after three seasons. She announced her departure in January 2018 with a lengthy blog post, telling fans that she wanted to focus on her family. The reality TV personality and her husband, Jim Edmonds, welcomed twin boys, Hayes and Hart, in June 2018. “Hayes is so chill. If he’s ever fussy, he just needs to burp and that’s it. Hart is like a wild man and he wants to be held all the time. He’s really good too,” Meghan told Us at the time, adding that she still texts former costar Tamra Judge. Meghan and Jim are also parents of daughter Aspen.

The couple made headlines in June 2019 after Jim was caught sexting with another woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas, who allegedly has a past with multiple professional athletes. Jim admitted to Us at the time that he had a “lapse in judgment,” but the former St. Louis Cardinals star maintained that he “never touched” Villegas. Meghan, for her part, detailed the betrayal in a lengthy blog post. She also gave an exclusive statement to Us after the scandal broke.

“I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” Meghan told Us at the time. “His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

Months later, Meghan and Jim split for good in October 2019. Following their breakup, the blogger dated Christian Schauf from May 2020 to November 2020. Two months later, she confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Will Roos in January.

Meghan told Us exclusively in May 2021 that her divorce had been finalized.

“I think it’s, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that’s almost, I guess, a year and a half now,” she said. “So it just — it feels good. It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”