Peggy Sulahian

One and done. Peggy made history as Bravo’s 100th Housewife when she debuted on the premiere of season 12 in 2017. It turns out reality TV wasn’t for her, however, as Us Weekly exclusively revealed in February 2018 that she was not returning for season 13. “What an exciting experience it was to be part of The Real Housewives of Orange County!” she told Us in a statement at the time. “It was an honor to be the 100th housewife and to be part of the Bravo family. I am extremely proud of being the first Armenian-American Housewife and sharing my culture with the world.” Since her departure, Peggy has launched a tease spray for hair and celebrated her 26th wedding anniversary with her husband, Diko, with whom she shares three children: Giovanna, Gianelle and Koko.