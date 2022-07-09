Peggy Tanous

Peggy was a full-time cast member on season 6 of the series and switched to a guest role in season 7 before leaving the show all together. Peggy shifted her focus to helping women who struggle with postpartum depression. “When I first left, I kind of just focused on the family a lot. Part of my departure was the anxiety I have and my bouts with postpartum depression and everything,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in August 2016. “So I felt overwhelmed, and so I took some time to just really be with my family and spend some time with the kids and that kind of thing.” She also served as an executive producer for the June 2016 documentary When the Bough Breaks, in which she and other moms, including Carnie Wilson and Brooke Shields, detailed their struggles. Peggy, who released a fitness DVD in 2013, frequently shares photos of her daughters, whom she shares with her husband, Micah, on Instagram.