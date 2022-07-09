Tamra Judge

Tamra joined the RHOC cast during season 3 and announced her exit in January 2020 after 12 seasons on the show. She chose to walk away after being offered a part-time role for season 15, which she declined. The Bravo personality has since focused on her Vena CBD products, including soaking salts and cooling creams and her health. Tamra has also been dealing with her ex-husband Simon Barney’s stage 3 throat cancer diagnosis. The reality star, who is a cancer survivor herself, told Us in May 2020 that “things are much better now” between her family after the diagnoses and noted that they’ve “all rallied together.”