Vicki Gunvalson

The RHOC OG star announced her departure from the series in January 2020. She exited the show after 14 seasons, the last of which she was demoted to “friend” status instead of her usual full-time role. Vicki, who got engaged to Steve Lodge in April 2019, has put her wedding on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since pressing pause on her nuptials, the reality star has put her Orange County home up for sale and bought a new vacation home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She has also been remodeling her recently purchased lake house in North Carolina, which is located near her pregnant daughter Briana Culberson’s home.