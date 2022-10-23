Katie Rost

The OG cast member went through some major ups and downs since leaving the show after season 1.

Katie, who shares son James and twin daughters Renee and Kathryn with ex-husband James Orsini, was caught up in a messy custody battle in 2019. She later noted on social media that she was reunited with her kids.

The Maryland native was briefly engaged to a boyfriend in 2019. She also took to social media that year to candidly address her past miscarriages.

Since taking a step away from reality TV, Katie has opened up her online jewelry store, The Katie Shop, again. She also continues to manage Sunny Hill Farm, where people can rent a log cabin retreat.

Katie shocked viewers when she appeared in the second episode of season 7.