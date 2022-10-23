Monique Samuels
Following her departure from RHOP, Monique returned to reality television with her husband in Love & Marriage: DC. The show, which premiered in 2022, has been renewed for a second season which the New Jersey native is expected to appear in.
In July 2021, Monique confirmed that her family’s parrot, T’Challa, passed away from a freak accident.
The TV personality, who celebrated 10 years of marriage with Chris in 2022, took to social media that same year to slam divorce rumors. In a YouTube video, which was posted in October 2022, the couple revealed they were going to counseling to address issues in their relationship but had no plans to call it quits.
