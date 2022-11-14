Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Former ‘Very Cavallari’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Shannon Ford and More

By
Former ‘Very Cavallari’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
 E!; Courtesy of Kelly Henderson/Instagram
8
3 / 8
podcast

Kelly Henderson

Viewers saw Cavallari and Henderson’s friendship come to an end due to affair rumors — and it doesn’t appear that the duo made up off screen. Meanwhile, Henderson has stayed focused on her celebrity styling business and expanded her “Velvet’s Edge” podcast.

In response to fan speculation about her relationship with Cutler, Henderson previously broke her silence on her exit from Very Cavallari.

“No. I’m just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair. I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler,” she said during an interview on the “Alls Fair” podcast in May 2020. “I’ve been in a relationship for quite some time now. He is a very private person and I respect that.”

See Full Gallery