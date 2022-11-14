Former ‘Very Cavallari’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Kelly Henderson

Viewers saw Cavallari and Henderson’s friendship come to an end due to affair rumors — and it doesn’t appear that the duo made up off screen. Meanwhile, Henderson has stayed focused on her celebrity styling business and expanded her “Velvet’s Edge” podcast.

In response to fan speculation about her relationship with Cutler, Henderson previously broke her silence on her exit from Very Cavallari.

“No. I’m just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair. I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler,” she said during an interview on the “Alls Fair” podcast in May 2020. “I’ve been in a relationship for quite some time now. He is a very private person and I respect that.”