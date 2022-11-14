Shannon Ford

After getting fired onscreen in season 2, the social media manager has built her own brand and started “Probably a Podcast” to offer insight into her life. Ford, who parted ways with John Gurney, is currently dating fitness coach James Middleton.

In February 2021, Ford opened up about where she stood with her former boss. “I haven’t spoken to her since the day I walked out of the office. She did message me, like, once and asked for some password. And I was like, ‘No, I’m out of office at the time. Sorry,'” she said on the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast, before elaborating on her departure from the company. “It extended past just being fired from the job. It got kinda personal.”