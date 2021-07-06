Forrest Gump Cast Where Are They Now

Robin Wright

The Golden Globe winner played Jenny, Forrest’s childhood friend who eventually became his wife and the mother of his son. She went on to appear in Message in a Bottle, Unbreakable, White Oleander, Moneyball and Wonder Woman. From 2013 to 2018, she starred in the Netflix series House of Cards as the unshakable Claire Underwood. She has been married to businessman Clément Giraudet since 2018. Wright shares two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, with her ex-husband Sean Penn.