Siobhan Fallon Hogan

The New York native had a small but memorable role as Dorothy Harris, the bus driver who drove both Forrest and Forrest Jr. to school. She followed that up with appearances in Men in Black, Striptease and Fever Pitch, as well as TV roles in shows Wayward Pines, Elementary and American Gods. She and her husband, trader Peter Hogan, share three children: Bernadette, Peter and Sinead.