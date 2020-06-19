Busy Philipps (Kim Kelly)

Philipps went on to star in the beloved teen drama Dawson’s Creek from 2001 to 2003. She later appeared in ABC’s Cougar Town from 2009 to 2015, and had supporting roles in films like White Chicks (2004), Made of Honor (2008), He’s Just Not That into You (2009) and I Feel Pretty (2018). Philipps is an outspoken advocate for women’s equality and briefly had her own late-night show, Busy Tonight, which ended in May 2019. She shares two daughters, Birdie and Cricket, with husband Marc Silverstein.