James Franco (Daniel Desario)

One year after Freaks and Geeks came to an end, Franco took the lead role in the biographical drama James Dean, which earned him a Golden Globe win in 2002. He later starred in Spider-Man (2002) and 127 Hours (2010), and went on to study English at Yale University. Since their time on the NBC series, Franco and Rogen have built a strong friendship. The two worked together on Pineapple Express (2008), The Interview (2014), The Disaster Artist (2017) and many more.