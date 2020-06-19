Jason Segel (Nick Andopolis)

Along with Freaks and Geeks, Segel is best known for playing Marshall Eriksen on How I Met Your Mother. The CBS series lasted for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014. Segel simultaneously took on a number of film roles, appearing in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), I Love You, Man (2009) and The Muppets (2011). He is an ordained minister and performed a wedding ceremony on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 2010. In 2020, he began starring in the AMC anthology series, Dispatches From Elsewhere.