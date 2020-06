John Francis Daley (Sam Weir)

After scoring a handful of supporting roles in film and television, Daley began collaborating with writing partner Jonathan Goldstein. The duo were co-screenwriters for Horrible Bosses (2011), cowriters for The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) and co-story writers for Horrible Bosses 2 (2014). They also co-directed the 2018 comedy Game Night starring Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman. In 2016, he married actress Corinne Kingsbury.