Linda Cardellini (Lindsay Weir)

The Loyola Marymount University graduate worked on Legally Blonde and Brokeback Mountain after the sitcom came to an end in 2000, and has since appeared in shows like Mad Men, New Girl and Dead to Me. In October 2011, she confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Steven Rodriguez, were expecting their first child together. Their daughter was born in February 2012 and the couple got engaged in June 2013.