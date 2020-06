Martin Starr (Bill Haverchuck)

The California native is known for playing Roman DeBeers on the comedy series Party Down (2009 to 2010) and Bertram Gilfoyle on HBO’s Silicon Valley (2014 to 2019). He continued to collaborate with Apatow with small roles in Knocked Up, Superbad and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, all of which came out in 2007.