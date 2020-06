Samm Levine (Neal Schweiber)

Since Freaks and Geeks went off the air, the Illinois native has starred in a number of short films and had smaller roles in 2007’s Sydney White and 2009’s I Love You, Beth Cooper. He regularly appears on the “Doug Loves Movies” podcast and has been a frequent participant on YouTube’s Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show since its premiere in March 2009. In March 2020, he confirmed his engagement to TV editor Rachel Cushing.