Seth Rogen (Ken Miller)

The Canadian comedian went on to build a successful film career, starring in 2007’s Knocked Up, 2011’s The Green Hornet and 2014’s Neighbors. When he’s not on the big screen himself, he’s working behind the scenes in writing and producing roles. He currently resides in California with writer-actress Lauren Miller, whom he married in October 2011, and recently worked alongside Charlize Theron in 2019’s The Long Shot.