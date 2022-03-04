The Cast

In addition to Stan and Edgar-Jones, the film’s cast includes Jonica T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Dayo Okeniyi, Brett Dier and Andrea Bang. Okeniyi, 33, said one of the things that surprised him about the movie was how many aspects of dating he doesn’t have to think about when he goes on dates.

“Selfishly, as an audience member reading the script, I was so fascinated with the female experience, the woman’s experience on a first date, and the things that as a man you completely take for granted,” the actor, who played Thresh in The Hunger Games, told IndieWire in January. “On a first date, I don’t care what time I’m going home, what hour I’m going home, I don’t care where I park my car. Those things jumped out at me immediately.”