The Director

Fresh is Cave’s first full-length movie, but the filmmaker has directed music videos for artists including Sleigh Bells, Danny Brown, Vance Joy, Sylvan Esso, Lucius and Jim James. Cave didn’t write Fresh‘s screenplay, but she noted that she still tapped into something “personal” while making the movie. “For me, I was really drawn more into the sort of power dynamics of the love relationship, and taking that into all sorts of different, more over-the-top aspects,” she told IndieWire in January.