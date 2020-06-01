‘Friday Night Lights’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette)

Palicki portrayed Dillon football hater Tyra Collette for the first three seasons of the show, but didn’t return until the final two episodes after leaving the series. The comic book fan later went on to star in Seth MacFarlane‘s The Orville, where she met longtime boyfriend Scott Grimes. The pair announced their engagement in January 2019 and tied the knot four months later, only to file for divorce that July. TMZ reported in November 2019 that Palicki requested to dismiss her divorce filing.