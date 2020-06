Jesse Plemons (Landry Clarke)

The Texas native took on roles in Breaking Bad and Fargo following his breakthrough performance in Friday Night Lights. After popping the question to Fargo costar Kirsten Dunst in 2017, the duo sparked rumors of a secret wedding ceremony and welcomed their first child together, son Ennis, in May 2018. The Bring It On actress finally confirmed in September 2019 that they hadn’t walked down the aisle just yet.