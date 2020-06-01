‘Friday Night Lights’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Minka Kelly (Lyla Garrity)

After leaving Dillon, Texas, in season 3, Kelly went on to appear on shows like Parenthood, Charlie’s Angels and Almost Human. Though she tends to keep her personal life relatively private, she admitted during a 2016 radio interview on Power 106 that she didn’t mind hearing rumors about who she was dating. “I think it comes with the territory. It’s a small price to pay for the extraordinary life that I live,” she said at the time. “You just have to find the comedy in all of it.”