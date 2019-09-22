They said they would always be there! The cast of Friends has remained close since the show ended its 10-season run in 2004.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) became real-life best friends as they portrayed 20-somethings who grew into a family while navigating dating, careers and more in New York City. As such, the six core castmates reunited on multiple occasions in the years after wrapping their beloved sitcom.

“I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy,” Aniston told InStyle in August 2019. “I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, ‘Aww.’”

The Morning Show star called the NBC series “the ultimate trust exercise” due to the fact that “there was a comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up.”

Aniston made herself into a vocal advocate for an onscreen reunion too. “I would do it,” she reiterated during a June 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure. … Anything could happen!”

Cox, for her part, regularly shares her affection for the career-changing project via Instagram. The Cougar Town alum posted a throwback photo of the cast on an airplane in May 2019. “The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet,” she captioned the shot. “#tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys.”

As the group moved on to other ventures, their former costars supported them by making guest appearances on their new shows, including Cougar Town, Dirt, Episodes and Web Therapy.

Reunions are not limited to the core six either. Fans went wild in December 2018 when comedian Claudia Oshry captured footage of Cox bumping into Tom Selleck — who recurred as her boyfriend Richard Burke throughout the series — at a bar. “Spotted in NY: Dr. Richard Burke and Monica Geller saying hi to one another,” she tweeted at the time. “Shook. What will Chandler say?”

Scroll to see the Friends cast reuniting through the years!