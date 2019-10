January 2016

The one with the biggest reunion yet! Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer participated in An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows, who directed many episodes of their show. The televised event only lacked Perry, as he was busy with rehearsals for The End of Longing in London. The Joey alum later cheered on the 17 Again star backstage at the play.