TV

‘Friends’ Cast Reuniting Through the Years Since the Beloved Sitcom Ended

By
Courteney Cox Jennifer Aniston Masks
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. Courtesy Courteney Cox/Instagram
20
18 / 20
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

July 2020

Cox and Aniston posed for a photo together in July 2020, wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Back to top