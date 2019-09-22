TV

‘Friends’ Cast Reuniting Through the Years Since the Beloved Sitcom Ended

By
Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow Comeback Premiere 'Friends' Cast Reuniting Through the Years
 Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
11
12 / 11

June 2005

A year after Friends ended, LeBlanc supported Kudrow at the premiere of her HBO sitcom, The Comeback.

Back to top