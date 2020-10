Courteney Cox

Mom of daughter Coco with ex-husband David Arquette, Cox went on to star in the ABC-turned-TBS comedy Cougar Town, which aired its final episode in April 2014. Following her divorce from Arquette, the actress accepted Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid’s proposal. In 2019, she hosted and executive produced 9 Months with Courteney Cox. She is also set to star in Scream 5, which will begin filming in September 2020.