‘Friends’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jennifer Aniston

The megastar has been hard at work since ditching her famous Rachel hairstyle. Aniston’s starred in many big-screen roles with box office hits and awards-season darlings, including He’s Just Not That Into You, Marley & Me, We’re the Millers, Horrible Bosses, Cake and Dumplin’. In 2019, she returned to TV as star and executive producer on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which earned her a SAG Award.

One year after Friends ended, Aniston and then-husband Brad Pitt divorced. She went on to marry Justin Theroux in 2015. The duo split in 2017.