‘Friends’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Lisa Kudrow

Now married with a son, Kudrow was the cocreator, writer and star of HBO’s The Comeback in 2005, about a has-been sitcom star yearning for a second chance. Although the actress earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Valerie Cherish, the series was canceled after just 13 episodes. The show made a comeback itself, however, in 2014 when HBO brought it back for season 2. The star also appeared in Web Therapy, P.S. I Love You, Easy A, Grace and Frankie, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In 2020, she landed a recurring role in Netflix’s Space Force.