#RachelsPregnant

There’s no way this wouldn’t have trended! During the season 7 finale, Monica and Chandler got married. However, before the wedding, Phoebe found a pregnancy test in Monica’s trash, assuming it was Monica’s. In the final moments of “The One With Monica and Chandler’s Wedding,” Monica tells Chandler she’s not pregnant and he asks, “Then who is?” The camera then cuts to an anxious Rachel!