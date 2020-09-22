TV ‘Friends’ Most Memorable Guest Stars: Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Ben Stiller and More By Emily Longeretta September 22, 2020 Giphy 16 16 / 16 Ellen Pompeo In season 11, Ross reconnected with his college crush, played by Ellen Pompeo, during their reunion. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News