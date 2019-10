Using Light Speed?

Speaking of travel, in season 9, Chandler is on the phone with Monica in Christmas Eve, working from his office in Tulsa. He decides to come home later in the episode and when he arrives, everyone is still awake. So, he somehow got a last-minute flight to NYC on Christmas Eve, flew to NYC AND got a cab to their apartment in the time between that phone call and say, midnight? (The flight is about 5 hours, BTW.)